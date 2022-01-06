SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Up 110.0% in December

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

SMTGY remained flat at $$4.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

