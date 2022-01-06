SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Up 110.0% in December

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
SMTGY remained flat at $$4.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.32.
About SMA Solar Technology
