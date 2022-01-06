SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $60.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.25.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 1.06.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,107,655.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,324,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 180,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

