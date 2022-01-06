SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded down $10.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.74. The stock had a trading volume of 30,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,001. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

In related news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,107,655.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SMART Global by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

