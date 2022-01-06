Smartshare Achieves Market Cap of $278,489.02 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $278,489.02 and $23,478.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00126782 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

