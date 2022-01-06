Smooth Love Potion Price Hits $0.0222 on Top Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $71.43 million and $187.06 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,215,376,959 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

