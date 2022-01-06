SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of TSE SNC traded down C$0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 152,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,257. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$21.11 and a one year high of C$38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 333.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.23.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.8400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

