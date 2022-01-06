SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.69.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$30.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 324.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$21.11 and a twelve month high of C$38.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.22.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.8400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

