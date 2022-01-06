Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) versus Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Head to Head Comparison

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

0.1% of Société Générale Société anonyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Société Générale Société anonyme and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Société Générale Société anonyme 17.27% 5.99% 0.27% Toronto-Dominion Bank 29.72% 15.98% 0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Société Générale Société anonyme and Toronto-Dominion Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Société Générale Société anonyme 1 3 9 0 2.62 Toronto-Dominion Bank 1 3 5 0 2.44

Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus price target of $31.61, indicating a potential upside of 337.22%. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus price target of $98.84, indicating a potential upside of 26.23%. Given Société Générale Société anonyme’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Société Générale Société anonyme is more favorable than Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Dividends

Société Générale Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Société Générale Société anonyme pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Société Générale Société anonyme has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Société Générale Société anonyme and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Société Générale Société anonyme $25.26 billion 1.22 -$294.71 million $1.09 6.63 Toronto-Dominion Bank $38.29 billion 3.73 $11.37 billion $6.14 12.75

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Société Générale Société anonyme. Société Générale Société anonyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toronto-Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Société Générale Société anonyme on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama. The International Retail Banking & Financial Services segment consists of international retail banking including consumer finance activities; financial services to corporate; and insurance activities. The Global Banking and Investor Solutions segment comprises of global markets and investor services; financing and advisory; asset and wealth management. The company was founded on May 4, 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The U.S. Retail segment provides retail and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services in the United States. The Wholesale Banking segment provides capital markets, investment banking, corporate banking products and investment needs to companies, governments, and institutions in financial markets. The company was founded on February 1, 1955 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.