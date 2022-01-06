Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the November 30th total of 527,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 310,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 84,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 24.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 128,926 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 75.9% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 445,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 192,093 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 1,332.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 329,529 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,563. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

