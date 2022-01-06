Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the November 30th total of 527,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 310,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 84,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 24.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 128,926 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 75.9% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 445,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 192,093 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 1,332.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 329,529 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sohu.com stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,563. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02.
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.