SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest Sells 10,000 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $249.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.25. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,351,000 after buying an additional 20,388 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,743,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.75.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

