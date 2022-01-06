Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,500 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 240,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,105. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $346.73 million, a PE ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -381.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,626,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 463,187 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 458,773 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 838,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 267,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.