Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the November 30th total of 461,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.