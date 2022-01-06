Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the November 30th total of 461,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.97.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
Featured Story: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.