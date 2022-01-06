SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $130.11

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.11 and last traded at $129.99, with a volume of 8727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.81.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after buying an additional 403,831 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,587,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.