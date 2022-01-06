Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s current price.

SR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE SR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.86. 327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,820. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,362,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 21.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,793,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

