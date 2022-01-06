Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s current price.
SR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.
Shares of NYSE SR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.86. 327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,820. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,362,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 21.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,793,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.
About Spire
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
