Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Position Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $19,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,428,000 after purchasing an additional 463,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,340,000 after purchasing an additional 579,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 224,534 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,022,000 after acquiring an additional 807,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 13.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,924,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,073,000 after acquiring an additional 234,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

