Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,900 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the November 30th total of 490,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 46,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SEAH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. 1,108,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.