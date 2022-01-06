Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 183,700 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.09% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $123,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 274,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after buying an additional 30,774 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.1% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $110.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.55.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.