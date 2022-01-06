Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Buys 6,700 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $38,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $251.78 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.22.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

