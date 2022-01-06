SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLOW. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

NYSE FLOW opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SPX FLOW by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 111,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in SPX FLOW by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 510,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in SPX FLOW by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,895,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

