SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SPXC stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,204. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12. SPX has a 52-week low of $51.63 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,081. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

