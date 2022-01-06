Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Raised by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Square were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Square by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.49.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $143.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $143.31 and a one year high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

