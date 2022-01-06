Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $61.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQSP. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,070,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,922,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQSP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

