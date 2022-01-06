SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

SSAAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

SSAAY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 440. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

