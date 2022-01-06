SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $82.26 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.2426 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,504 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $108,251,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,604,000 after purchasing an additional 632,063 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 618,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after purchasing an additional 569,362 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.