St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) PT Raised to GBX 1,860

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 ($24.26) to GBX 1,860 ($25.06) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,837 ($24.75) to GBX 1,700 ($22.91) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($22.13) to GBX 1,635 ($22.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,506.25 ($20.30).

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,699.50 ($22.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,604.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,569.93. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 1,157 ($15.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.48).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

