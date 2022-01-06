STASIS EURO (EURS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.26 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $112.46 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 99,125,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

