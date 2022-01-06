State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $131.80 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,334 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Caterpillar worth $131,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $226,940,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.38. 59,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,361. The stock has a market cap of $119.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.34 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

