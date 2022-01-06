State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $452.65 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Visa worth $452,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Amundi bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.84. The company had a trading volume of 54,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.71 and a 200 day moving average of $225.04. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

