State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 514,824 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13,813 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $314,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,153 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 54.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Netflix by 553.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 32.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

NFLX stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $589.98. 18,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,220. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $637.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

