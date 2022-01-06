State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 44,475 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 44,475 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $182,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $186.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239,140. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $192.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $208.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

