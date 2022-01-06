Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 146.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

STLD stock opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

