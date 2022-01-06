Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stelco from an overweight rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.28.

TSE STLC opened at C$40.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.36. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$19.67 and a 1-year high of C$51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

