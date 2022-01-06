Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at National Bank Financial

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Stella-Jones from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.23.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$40.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$38.58 and a 1 year high of C$54.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$671.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

