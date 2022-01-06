Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 170,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,597,399 shares.The stock last traded at $20.73 and had previously closed at $20.29.
Several equities research analysts have commented on STLA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70.
Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
