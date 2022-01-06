Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 170,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,597,399 shares.The stock last traded at $20.73 and had previously closed at $20.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STLA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Stellantis alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,231,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its position in Stellantis by 20.1% during the third quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 112,960 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,409,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 16.8% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.