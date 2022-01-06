Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Stepan posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 100.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 51,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 74.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $122.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.72. Stepan has a one year low of $109.08 and a one year high of $139.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.68%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

