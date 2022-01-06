Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,740 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.25, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

