Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will report $152.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.20 million and the lowest is $151.60 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year sales of $620.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $619.43 million to $622.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $676.09 million, with estimates ranging from $659.13 million to $689.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.68 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,209,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,434,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

