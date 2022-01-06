Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Short Interest Down 48.7% in December

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,400 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the November 30th total of 753,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

STRL traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.56. 2,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,805. The firm has a market cap of $793.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $29.67.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $463.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $81,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $52,740.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,348 shares of company stock valued at $974,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 284,786 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 24.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,200,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 239,196 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the third quarter valued at $4,345,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sterling Construction by 213.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 144,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the third quarter worth about $3,246,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

