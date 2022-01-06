stETH Trading 27.7% Higher This Week (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00061286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00069888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.90 or 0.07845603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00076255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,880.82 or 0.99832651 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007935 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

