Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Short Interest Update

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,770,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $1,719,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,653,007 shares of company stock worth $38,090,199 and sold 173,444 shares worth $5,607,860. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 19.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 59.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, SWS Partners raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 21.2% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 54,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,525,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,899. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.66. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

