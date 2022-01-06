Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Oak Street Health Put Options (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 9,581 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,035% compared to the typical volume of 844 put options.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.74. 2,668,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $1,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,941 shares of company stock valued at $21,270,269. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $139,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 692.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,810 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

