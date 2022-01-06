Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 137,846 shares.The stock last traded at $20.35 and had previously closed at $20.13.

SRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $589.22 million, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 102,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

