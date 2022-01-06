Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires 3,460 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.8% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $113.91 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.21.

