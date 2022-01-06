Strix Group (LON:KETL) Shares Down 0.2%

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 300 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 303 ($4.08). Approximately 553,092 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 498,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303.50 ($4.09).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KETL shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.20) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.12) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.12) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.85) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Strix Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 378 ($5.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of £625.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 294.55.

In other news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.38), for a total value of £3,575,000 ($4,817,410.05). Also, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland purchased 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.70 ($33,685.08).

About Strix Group (LON:KETL)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

