Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $619.58 on Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. Strong has a market capitalization of $85.67 million and $19.64 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $619.58 or 0.01441062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00060871 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00069994 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.72 or 0.07879365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00076327 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,001.62 or 1.00015636 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008140 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

