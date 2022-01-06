StrongHands Trading Down 4.8% This Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $373,153.11 and approximately $92.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,512,582,576 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

