Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SDIG. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.46.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

