Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the November 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. 27,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,407. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.95. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SUBCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

