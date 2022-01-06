Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.10 and last traded at $42.10. Approximately 227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Sumco alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $787.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.64 million. Sumco had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumco Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.