Summit Financial LLC Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 566.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Homrich & Berg raised its position in salesforce.com by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,704,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in salesforce.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $12.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.96. 394,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,601. The firm has a market cap of $232.42 billion, a PE ratio of 128.88, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.49 and a 200 day moving average of $265.83.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,399 shares of company stock worth $126,163,599 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

